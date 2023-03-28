Betusile dedicates award to his songstress mother Lusanda

Eastern Cape-born and raised award-winning gospel musician Betusile Mcinga has walked away with yet another award.

This after the sport, arts and culture department in Eastern Cape celebrated and honoured stars from the province at the weekend.

The Zundithwale hitmaker took home the award for Best Music Individual in the Province together with Afro-pop group 047.

In 2014, Mcinga bagged his first award for Best Song of the Year during the Crown Gospel Music Awards.

Mcinga, the son of veteran songstress Lusanda, dedicated the award to his mother.

“Thank you so much fam [sic] for the love and support, we have won an award from [the] department of arts and culture, and we are grateful,” he wrote on his social media account.

“This I dedicate to my mother, it’s going to join her collection. May God keep you so that you see your product rising against all odd.”

