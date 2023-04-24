Big Zulu floors opponent in first round of boxing match

Musician Big Zulu, real name Siyabonga Nene, emerged victorious at the Seconds Out boxing match that took place in Craighall, Johannesburg at the weekend.

Big Zulu won the match in the first round.

In February, Big Zulu announced that he would be participating in a boxing match but not with Cassper Nyovest.

In 2022, when DJ Cleo appeared on Mac G’s Podcast and Chill, he said he was willing to take on whoever reigns supreme in a boxing match between Big Zulu or Cassper Nyovest.

A confident Big Zulu then replied that he wants two nights at Sun City where he will fight DJ Cleo on a Friday and Cassper the next day.

The mbhaymbhayi hitmaker said the fight would help him prepare for his much-anticipated yet unconfirmed fight with Nyovest.

