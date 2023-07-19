‘Binnelanders’ actor Bradley Olivier’s recovery ‘no longer possible’

Binnelanders actor Bradley Olivier is fighting for his life in hospital.

But a statement issued by Binnelanders on behalf of the 36-year-old’s family confirms that nothing more can be done to save the actor, who is on life-support machine after suffering a heart attack on Monday.

News of his “death” spread like wildfire on Tuesday, leading to the family asking the media and other entities not to spread unconfirmed rumours.

“We kindly ask the media and the public to refrain from spreading speculation or engaging in sensationalism. We understand the interest in Bradley Olivier’s condition, but it is crucial to prioritize compassion and respect for the family’s wishes,” said family spokesperson Solomon Cupido.

Cupido explained that Olivier is on life support, but noted that recovery is no longer possible.

“Bradley has been an extraordinary presence in our lives, known for his talent, achievements, and dedication to his craft. He has touched the hearts of many around the country, leaving an indelible mark on the industry and the community.

“Over the past two days, Bradley Olivier has been receiving the best possible medical care and attention from Life Flora Hospital. Despite their tireless efforts, it has become evident that he has reached a point where recovery is no longer possible.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to the medical professionals who cared for Bradley during this challenging time. Their dedication and expertise have been invaluable.”

Cupido later made a compassionate plea to grant the family privacy and extended gratitude to those who supported the family thus far.

He gave Olivier his flowers, stating that his legacy will live on through his body of work, which has touched countless lives and will continue to inspire future generations.

“We kindly request that you celebrate his life by remembering the joy and happiness he brought to the world,” said Cupido.

He made a call for unity, saying “as we navigate through this trying period, let us stand together as a community, offering support, compassion, and understanding to one another. Together, we can honour Bradley’s memory and the positive impact he has had on our lives”.

“We remember Bradley Olivier for his remarkable talent, passion, and the positive influence he had on our lives.”

Olivier is famous for his role as Danny Jantjies in the Afrikaans soapie. He also made his mark on the Moja Love telenovela Hope as Xavier.

Shortly after winning a nationwide talent search to find new actors for the kykNet soapie, Villa Rosa, Olivier landed his first screen role in 2007.

He also played the role of JJ before landing his role on Binnelanders, which airs on Showmax and KykNet (Dstv channel 114).

Suidooster star Jill Levenberg wrote a heartwarming message to Olivier after receiving the news of his condition.

“What a great loss. I have no words. My deepest condolences to Bradley’s family and friends. May your soul rest in eternal peace brother.”

The actor has a six-year-old daughter Kiara with his partner Candice Isaacs.

