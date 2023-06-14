Boity Thulo back on her rap game

Media personality Biotumelo “Boity” Thulo has revealed that she is currently back in studio doing what she loves the most, music.

Taking to social media on Tuesday Boity shared a video of her rapping to one of her favourite songs stating that she was back in studio.

“I’m back in studio, so I decided to play around with one of my fave tracks,” she wrote.

Boity, who is not only a rapper but also a television personality and actress, made her music debut in 2017, on the Music Culture Tour at TicketProDome.

She scored an opportunity to join rapper Nasty C as one of the opening acts for Migos in 2017 and released her debut single Wuz Dat featuring Nasty C in August 2018.

In an interview earlier this year on E! VIP she shared that music is an incredible, powerful medium.

“I think it probably was one of the main things that grew my following. The kind of support you garner through music is so different to the way you do in acting and television. Music is the powerful medium that I enjoy the most,” she said.

