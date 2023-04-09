Celebrity News

Bongani Fassie still shaken after failed ‘hit’ on his life

By Ngwako Malatji
During the scuffle, the attacker chopped Bongani Fassie's arm twice, cutting one of his major veins before fleeing.

Award-winning musician Bongani Fassie almost lost his hand when he was butchered with a panga in what appears to have been a failed hit on his life in Johannesburg at the weekend.

As a result of the incident, which has sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry, Fassie fears for his life.

