Bongani Fassie still shaken after failed ‘hit’ on his life

Award-winning musician Bongani Fassie almost lost his hand when he was butchered with a panga in what appears to have been a failed hit on his life in Johannesburg at the weekend.

As a result of the incident, which has sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry, Fassie fears for his life.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Authors