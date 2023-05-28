Bongani launches search for Mabrrr’s millions

At least R25-million has disappeared from Afro-pop queen Brenda Fassie’s deceased estate.

Some of the popular singer’s publishing rights were sold by one of the executors of the estate, known to Sunday World, for a measly R1-million, which disappeared from the estate.The shocking claims were made by the songbird’s son Bongani Fassie, who has since launched an investigation into the larger-than-life muso’s missing millions.

