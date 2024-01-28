Broke Mthembu loses Real Housewives lustre

Real Housewives of Durban television star and businesswoman Annie Mthembu will not be cast in the new season of the show on Showmax because she and her businessman

husband Kgolo De Guru have hit rock bottom.

This is because people have stolen a lot of money from De Guru’s club in Durban.

The startling news was revealed by De Guru himself in an exclusive interview with Sunday World last week.

