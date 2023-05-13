Buddies Roberta Ngema and Queen Lolly fight over man

It has ended in tears for bosom buddies singer Queen Lolly and podcaster Roberta Ngema after the pair launched attacks on each other with accusations of promiscuity, lies and betrayal.

This week, Ngema accused Queen Lolly, born Nomfundo Shezi, of stealing her boyfriend and being a pathological liar who claims to have slept with famous men, including Master KG, Musa Mseleku jr, Big Zulu and Teko Modise just to get attention.

Ngema also accused her former bestie of being ungrateful after she begged international hitmaker Master KG not to sue her for claiming that he bonked her and allegedly forced her to have an abortion.

Queen Lolly retaliated by accusing Ngema of being a fake friend, sore loser and crying foul because she got dumped by her boyfriend for allegedly hooking up with an Uber driver.

The bone of contention between the two is a known television producer, Bongani Dladla, who allegedly dumped Ngema to shack up with Queen Lolly at her house in Pretoria two weeks ago.

Speaking to Sunday World this week, Ngema, who is a host on controversial YouTube podcast, Umakhwapheni: Side Chicks, said she loathed the day she met the singer because she betrayed her.

“We started fighting because she lies a lot ,she is a bully. She is good at taking people’s men and she doesn’t care at all as long as she is happy,”

Ngema said she dated Dladla for a month and they were planning on moving in together when she introduced him to Queen Lolly.

“The mistake was when she asked his contact numbers. If I had known she asked for the numbers I was going to block her same time.

“Few days later. I was chilling with my man when she called me. I didn’t pick up and so she called my man, he also didn’t pick up because we were busy talking.

“I went through his chats and saw that she was busy sending my man heart emojis.

“Me and her stopped talking after I told her where to get off. She is very aggressive and wants people to bow down to her. I can’t allow her to do that. I am not her slave,” she said.

Ngema and Queen Lolly made headlines in February when they played a recording of the singer and a man perpetuated to be reality television show star and polygamist Musa Mseleku’s son having sex.

The pair also appeared on another episode of the same podcast, where Queen Lolly claimed to have slept with the Jerusalema hitmaker.

Ngema said following Queen Lolly’s utterances on the show, Master KG threatened to sue the singer but she had to step in and beg him not to.

She said: “I have had to beg Master KG not to sue her. He had letters written and everything. I asked him not to sue her because I know that she has nothing.”

However, Queen Lolly came out guns blazing with counter-accusations, claiming that Ngema was nothing but a failed celebrity wannabe who wanted to make a name for herself by using her name.

She said Ngema tried to be her manager and recruited her to join a reality television, which failed because she did not know what she was doing.

“She is desperate. She is just a nobody trying to use my name for fame. I told her I want us to seperate peacefully. She has destroyed my name and career. She drugged me to say the things I have said on her podcast. Now she is accusing me of dating someone who has never even asked me out,” Queen Lolly said.

Queen Lolly said she took Dladla in because they were related and came from the same hometown in Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Dladla denied that he had a serious relationship with Ngema.

He said: “We haven’t even been dating for a month… She has lost her mind.”

