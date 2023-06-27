Bujy Bikwa back in entertainment scene after five-year hiatus

Media personality Bujy Bikwa says his invasion of the Durban July this weekend is a coming-out party following a five-year hiatus.

Bikwa will be part of headline acts at the White Party Lifestyle presented by E Entertainment, and is expected to be one of the DJs at the Gushima Lounge marquee at the hugely anticipated Durban July horseracing event.

The media personality told Sunday World that he is excited to show face at the country’s biggest entertainment weekend following a break to deal with his court case.

“I am quite excited, I don’t want to lie. It has been a while since I attended an event that has so much people and of this magnitude,” he said.

“Usually I would go to an event, deejay and then go home, but this time around I will go to the event, chill, and mingle with colleagues. It feels like a coming-out party for me and it is happening all the way in Durban. So it is quite an honour.”

This years Durban July horseracing event is scheduled to take place at the Greyville Racecourse in Durban.

Bikwa said he is looking forward to seeing different interpretations of this year’s theme, Out Of This World.

“I am looking forward to the entertainment as well, because the theme is Out Of This World, so one needs to be extremely creative.

“It could be anything, but one thing that I am looking forward to the most is the entertainment. The fact that I am part of it makes me excited.”

He added that fans must expect a soulful take to music during his set.

“I am your number-one soul and RnB deejay. I have been doing it for five years,” said the media personality.

“The fact that I will be able to play at Gushima and Universal concerts and at the All White Party makes me quite excited because people can expect more music. I am dressed locally, so people can expect me.”

