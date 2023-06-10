Businessmen to challenge NPA for dropping Njilo’s case

Owners of Lund Industries have instructed their lawyers to write to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in order to challenge a decision to drop charges they have laid against media personality Faith Nketsi’s husband Nzuzo Njilo.

On Monday, the NPA provisionally withdrew charges of fraud which were laid against Njilo when he appeared at the Randburg Magistrates court.

An attorney representing Lund Industries, Bazuka Mhango of Bazuka Attorneys told Sunday World that his clients were never informed or consulted with about the decisions to drop the charges.

He added that they found out through the media that charges against Njilo were provisionally withdrawn in court.

Mhango said: “I was informed by my client who read in the papers that the charges have been dropped. My instructions are that we need to inquire reasons as to why the charges were dropped.

“My client has been affected by the crime that has been committed so we are looking for information and then we will take a decision from there. Right now we have not decided on what direction to take. We will be writing to the NPA, they have to give us the reason for dropping the charges.”

Lund Industries owners Blaine Evans and James Stephens opened a case of fraud against Njilo last year after he allegedly defrauded them of R978 104 in a botched business deal in March.

Evans told the police in Douglasdale when he opened the case that they, through their company Lund Industries had made a business deal to purchase copper concentrate from Njilo’s company NN Chrome Mining.

He said after making the deposit to Njilo’s FNB business account, he promised to return the money and sent them a fake proof of payment as evidence of the money returned. After going to the bank, they learnt that Njilo faked the bank document and only sent them R9.

They opened a case of fraud with the police using the fake proof of payment, and a charge of fraud was laid.

Njilo was arrested and made various court appearances at the Randburg Magistrates Court between last year and early this year.

The charges against him were provisionally withdrawn on Monday during his court appearance.

Mhango said Evans and Stephens were not happy with the decision by the NPA to withdraw the matter.

“My client is aggrieved. He has not been given any reasons why the case was withdrawn and we just have to follow up,” Mhango said.

On Monday, Njilo’s lawyer Ofentse Nkgwang confirmed that the case against him was withdrawn after they made legal representations to the court.

The NPA had not yet commented on the matter.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.