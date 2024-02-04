Busta 929, Boohle sue Black Brain Pictures over copyright breach

Busta 929 and Boohle, two amapiano sensations, are locked in a legal battle with Black Brain Pictures over the unauthorized use of their hit song Ngixolele.

Sunday World can exclusively reveal that Black Brain Pictures, owned by Mandla Ngcongwane, known as Mandla N, is the target of an R11-million copyright infringement demand from the duo’s record label, Mokima Music.

The copyright to the club banger belongs to Mokima Music, according to court documents submitted to the Johannesburg High Court.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content