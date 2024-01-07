Celebrity News

Busta929 leaves Bulawayo fans, organisers seething

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Busta929
DJ and producer Thapelo Ndou, popularly known as Busta929, left fans in Zimbabwe highly disappointed after failing to pitch up for a gig on December 31, and organisers are up in arms and seething.

Organizers of the event and Busta 929’s team are on a wild goose chase regarding a R100 000 refund they are entitled to because of the “mess up”.

