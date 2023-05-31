Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C to tour together

South Africa’s biggest Hip Hop artists Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C will be going on tour together.

Cassper (Refiloe Phoolo) and Nasty C (Nsikayesizwe Ngcobo both made the announcement on Wednesday on their respective social media platforms. The African Throne tour will take place in more than 16 countries.

The two kings of hip hop will tour Tanzania, Namibia, Botswana, Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda, Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Ivory Coast, UAE, Swaziland, Ghana, South Africa, Mozambique, and more.

“Me & @casspernyovest are going on tour very soon. This is an African Hip Hop celebration and I’m super proud and excited to bring you this experience with the one and only Mufasa,” wrote Nasty C.

“Be scared, me and bro @nasty_csa going on tour together. Can anybody say Hip hop,” wrote Cassper.

