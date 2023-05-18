Cassper Nyovest gushes over his baby mama

There is absolutely no doubt that Refiloe Phoolo, better known as Cassper Nyovest, is a family-orientated man.

Cassper, who has a son with Durban-based media personality Thobeka Majozi, has taken to social media to rave about her.

Nyovest said he does not have the words to express his gratitude but is grateful that Thobeka gave him the most perfect son.

“I used to joke about how he’s gonna be exactly like me but to actually see him growing into it is so scary. You’re doing such a great job and raising the hell outa this dude and I will love you forever cause of that,” he wrote.

Nyovest also added that he knows that him and his son cause havoc for Majozi but they talk about constantly when they’re together bonding.

The rapper and his partner have been dating for a few years and they try to keep their relationship private. In 2020 they officially came out in public when they announced that they were having a son together.

