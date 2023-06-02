Celebrity sangoma lawyers up to fight for ‘stolen’ kota idea

Celebrity sangoma Mkhulu Romeo has enlisted the services of a lawyer to take on fast-food restaurant KFC in a fight for his kota idea.

Two weeks ago Mkhulu Romeo, born Romeo Malepe, lambasted the fast-food franchise group of using his kota idea, naming its new special edition bunny chow meal the KFC Sphatlo behind his back.

Malepe said he pitched the idea to a KFC brand manager in 2019 during a proposal meeting at its mother company Yum offices in Brynston, Johannesburg.

After pitching the idea to the fast-food franchise group, he said, the brand manager promised to arrange another meeting where he would pitch to higher powers.

The meeting did not materialise and Malepe said he was shocked to see that the brand was launching a new kota on its menu without informing him or asking for his participation.

Speaking to Sunday World on Wednesday, Malepe said following his outcry, he was inundated with calls from lawyers offering to help him take on the fast-food giant.

“They believe there is a case. We have been in meetings to pave the way forward and we will see how everything turns out in due course,” he said.

Malepe has enlisted the services of experienced lawyer advocate Lucky Makaringe. Makaringe said it is still early days, but noted that there is hope.

“We are still having meetings as we speak. We will advice on the way forward when the need arises,” he said.

KFC has dismissed claims that it stole Malepe’s idea, stating that the kota is a popular South African dish, especially in the townships.

