Celine Dion revives her career with new album

Celine Dion, known as the the legendary Queen of Power Ballads, is back with a new album which was released on April 13.

The album is the 55-year-old’s first since her 2019 offering titled Courage.

Dion’s new song, Love Again, has been chosen as the title track and one of five songs sung by the pop star in the upcoming film of the same name.

In the film Dion, who stars alongside Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan, plays a matchmaker who helps the two main characters come together.

“I had a lot of fun doing this movie. And to have the privilege of appearing with the beautiful and talented actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan in my very first feature film is a gift that I will cherish forever,” Dion said in a statement.

Dion’s fans may notice a slight difference in the singer’s voice, as a medical condition known as stiff person syndrome (SPS) continues to hinder her ability to perform.

The Quebec-born singer shared an emotional video about her medical condition on December 8 2022.

The SPS is an incurable and rare neurological disease that causes severe muscle spasms.

The medical condition, which affects about 1-million people globally, has forced Dion to cancel or postpone a series of upcoming concert dates.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

“It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.”

