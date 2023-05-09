Chef Siba’s restaurant scoops another international award

Renowned celebrity chef Siba Mtongana’s restaurant, SIBA The Restaurant, has bagged an international award at the Restaurant and Bar Awards 2023.

The awards were hosted by LUX Life Magazine in the UK, where Mtongana’s establishment won the award for the Most Exclusive Fine Dine Dining Restaurant 2023 in Cape Town.

Reflecting on the achievement, Mtongana said this was their first adventure into hospitality and already they have made a mark locally and internationally, winning a few local awards.

In 2022, the establishment received recognition at the World Culinary Awards.

“Restaurant business is hard, very hard, with different challenges and dynamics each day,” Mtongana said.

She wrote on her social media account: “But couldn’t have achieved this without our amazing and talented teams at front of house, and the engine, our chefs in the back of house, support team at The Siba Co Group, our landlords at The Table Bay Hotel, and everyone who believed in this crazy dream which I launched in the peak of Covid-19.

“Truly appreciate your support, passion, and commitment to this vision.”

She added that throughout her career, she has had some doors closed and others opened, saying through it all she will keep dreaming, creating, and building against all odds.

Sunday World

