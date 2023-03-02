Clint Brink serenades with new music, awaits birth of baby girl

Former Backstage actor Clint Brink is back with his first love … music.

After a short hiatus from the industry, he shared that he was excited about creating new music. His latest single, which was released on Thursday, is titled Hold On to Love.

The singer, who has been in the music industry for some time, has one album, an EP and a few singles under his belt.

Brink shared that he has managed to do music while his ears were blocked due to an autoimmune condition, which is as a result of the immune system accidentally attacking the body instead of protecting it.

“The process was organic and smooth creating something fresh with super producer @king_dav_mut. To everyone who has supported me over the last two decades, I promise you, this one was well worth the wait,” he wrote.

The Binnelanders actor is also awaiting the birth of his child in April with wife, a former Namibian model and Survivor SA contestant Steffi Brink.

