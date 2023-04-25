Cohabitation kills romance, says actress Masasa Mbangeni

Actress Masasa Mbangeni has opened up about some of the factors that dampened the mood of her romantic relationship with ex-boyfriend Gwydion Beynon.

According to reports, Mbangeni and Beynon split up two years ago, leaving Mbangeni in a very “traumatic” state.

The pair was staying together and it looked like love was definitely in the air.

Their relationship was top-notch until she went back to acting after a long break working as a drama lecturer.

Writing on social media recently, Mbangeni let her followers in on what led to the demise of the couple’s relationship, and advised about how to maintain a healthy relationship.

“The only way this is achievable is if you don’t live together. Cohabitation kills romance. Kills everything in fact. Don’t drag me, I don’t have a father,” she wrote.

The only way this is achievable is if you don’t live together. Cohabitation kills romance. Kills everything in fact. Don’t drag me I don’t have a father https://t.co/FUKlF6ItL6 — Bhut’ Masasa (@MsMasasa) April 23, 2023

She explained that she and Beynon broke up two years ago, saying people should stop acting like she invented the break-up.

She further elaborated on what she would want her ideal relationship to look like.

“If I even meet someone again, I really want us to love each other on the same land, just different houses. I deeply desire this,” she wrote.

