Comedic Popeye and Spinach reunite on ‘Isitha: The Enemy’

They gained popularity among TV viewers by playing Popeye and Spinach on Zone 14, a drama series that focuses on the daily lives of two warring families.

Their ridiculous and sometimes witty conversations about the war between the Sibiyas and the Molois kept viewers glued to their screens. When the series wrapped up in 2011, many viewers were left disappointed.

However, the viewers will be happy to learn that the funny characters, Thulani Didi (Spinach) and Kere Nyawo (Popeye), have reunited on Isitha: The Enemy.

Becky Casting Agency, which looks after the two comedic actors, stated that Didi will play the role of Stivovo on the e.tv weekday drama.

Nyawo portrays the character of Bulelani Sokhulu, who often leaves viewers in stitches.

The agency did not want to spoil the fun by revealing too much about the two characters or the storyline.

“Congratulations, Thulani Didi, known as Spinach from Zone 14 and Stivovo for Isitha: The Enemy, as we continue to represent legends,” the agency said.

Nyawo has appeared in a number of local productions, most recently as Polony on The River season one and Isibaya season five, in which he played a marriage officer.

Best buddies

In real life, the pair has remained best friends.

Didi has featured in shows such as Tempy Pushas season two and Isibaya as Eric.

Nyawo and Didi were able to promote the football competition by landing an ambassadorship gig with Carling Black Label after being featured in Zone 14.

They became close on screen when they were cast as Ma-7 and 38 in the drama series Yizo Yizo, which aired in the late 1990s.

They join a cast that has propelled the show to unprecedented viewership heights on Isitha: The Enemy.

With stars like Dawn Thandeka King, Linda Sebezo, Thobani Nzuza, and Zamani Mbatha, among others, it is no surprise that Isitha: The Enemy is expanding the fastest.

