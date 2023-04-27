Controversial 90s talkshow host Jerry Springer has died

The controversial American talkshow host Jerry Springer has died.

TMZ reports that the 79-year-old, who hosted the The Jerry Springer Show, died peacefully at his home in Chicago on Thursday.

According to TMZ, Springer was battling pancreatic cancer and had taken a turn for the worst in recent weeks.

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried, whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or [to share] a word [with him],” reads a statement by Jene Galvin, spokesperson for the family and Springer’s friend.

“He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humour will live on.”

Springer’s show lasted for 27 years, overtaking The Oprah Winfrey Show’s ratings.

Thousands tuned to the show, watching how his outrageous guests, including cheating partners, would either beat each other up or swear in the most profane manner.

His last appearance was on the The Masked Singer in 2022 where he performed as “The Beetle”, singing a Frank Sinatra classic.

