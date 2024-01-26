Criminal charges piling up for Londie London’s ex-boyfriend

Businessman Sphamandla Mabonga has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm, among others.

Mabonga, who was shot in the ribs at Tempo nightclub over the weekend, is fighting for his life in a public hospital in Johannesburg.

His official charge sheet was read at the Alexander magistrate’s court, where he appeared in absentia on Monday.

The businessman is charged with two counts of murder, one count of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of an unlicensed firearm, pointing of a firearm, and firing a firearm in a municipal area.

Tempo restaurant shooting

The charges pertain to a shooting incident that took place at a packed Tempo restaurant and lounge in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

Mabonga is said to have initiated an altercation with the nightclub’s security personnel in Sunninghill, a suburb in Johannesburg.

He is said to have started shooting at security after they turned him away from the club after he was refused entry with a gun.

He suffered four gunshot wounds to the hand, abdomen, and ribs.

According to the charge sheet, Mabonga also faces two more cases.

A case concerning an incident that happened at Konka, a nightclub in Soweto, was filed at the Kliptown police station, and another case about kidnapping and assault was registered at the Bramley police station.

It has also emerged that Mabonga’s real name, according to the sheet, is Bongani Pjazil Maocuana.

Mabonga investigated for extortion

Additionally, it has been revealed that Mabonga is also involved in other cases involving extortion, and investigations are continuing.

The businessman is under heavy police guard in the hospital in Johannesburg. He is expected to appear at the Alexander magistrate’s court on Monday.

Mabonga’s girlfriend and Real Housewives of Durban star Londie London has since distanced herself from the businessman, saying they had broken up.

“Please don’t ask me anything about that guy; we broke up. Don’t ask me when. Call him for all your questions,” she said after the shooting.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content