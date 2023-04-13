David Tlale’s scars shine bright after 20 years in business

Under the stars on the evening of Wednesday, South African fashion designer and guru David Tlale celebrated 20 years of his triumphant business, the House of David Tlale.

Attended by throngs his supporters and fashion lovers all dressed in black, a colour close to Tlale’s heart, the Vosloorus-born couturier shared a bit of his business background and how he has reached success.

In his speech, the emotional Tlale said he owes all the accomplishments to his late mother Joyce Tlale.

“I would easily take you on a quick trip of how I started, giving thanks and appreciation to my late mother,” he said.

“I went to university to study auditing and I later dropped out to pursue my love for fashion, lectured fashion for four-and-a-half years, and received many other accolades. This years is a year of just reflecting on how God has been amazing in our lives.

“If you keep the faith and dream alive, it doesn’t matter what you go through in life, you can make it. This moment is purely a testament of what God can do, because my abilities and our abilities as the House of David Tlale are nothing without God’s presence.”

He said he carries his scars with pride, because they shine bright and have made his business to be what it is.

“Despite being in business for 20 years, I feel that our journey has just begun, because we now do what we want to do as a brand.

“We produce our products proudly in South Africa, everything is made in-house. This is a dream that started when I was still lecturing fashion, that has in return brought out all of this,” he added.

Displaying his autumn and winter collection that was launched in Paris in March, Tlale said the big celebration for the 20-year milestone will be held in September.

