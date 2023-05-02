Death threats force Tebogo Thobejane to seek refuge abroad

Former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane had to leave the country after receiving death threats, she told Sunday World.

The mother of one said her life has been turned upside down as she spends most of her time out of the country and away from her son for her own safety.

“I can’t afford to get body guards … The person that has been harassing me is running rampage harassing the whole country. I have had to change my son’s school and rearrange my whole life because of one person,” said Thobejane.

The sexy starlet and podcast host said her fight with former friend-turned foe Inno Morolong has reached boiling point, after she tried numerous times to stop her from talking vile about her on social media and putting her in harms way.

In January, Morolong posted Thobejane’s naked pictures on social media, exposed her cellphone number, address and shared her son’s residential address.

She said she has been getting threatening voice calls on her cellphone promising to kill her.

“I had to move in with my sister for three weeks in Berlin [Germany] after I received a call saying ‘I am going to fucken kill you. You have done too much. I am going to kill you’.”

To date, Thobejane has opened a case of defamation at the Douglasdale police station, filed a protection order at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court, and a case of defamation of character in the last two years against Morolong.

She said as she waits for the law to take its course, she has to seek refuge in foreign countries, as the verbal abuse from Morolong has turned into online bullying.

“I think someone has given her good money to tarnish my name, because I have served her with documents to cease from talking about me, but she never stops. She just refuses to stop talking about me,” she said.

Thobejane explained that even though she has not permanently relocated from South Africa, she spends most of her time in Ghana and Los Angeles, where she has also been busy with other work projects.

She added that Morolong’s online accusations about her being “promiscuous” and “sleeping with a president” have also cost her job opportunities.

“I have tried getting work in government and people don’t want to be seen with me,” she explained.

“I am a GBV [gender-based violence] survivor because of what happened with my parents. I was supposed to speak at a government event late last year, but they said I should not speak, because I am reputational damage.”

The former Diep City actress revealed that she has also been silently cancelled in the acting industry, because of what has been said about her.

“Work wise it is also hard. Acting roles are being rotated by the same people. They are picky,” she shared.

“On top of that, I am ‘the biggest sl**t in South Africa’, so I am not getting called for casting. Its reputational damage … I was constantly getting death threats.”

Morolong was not immediately available to comment.

