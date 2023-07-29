Deborah Cox loves getting her ‘fix’ from addictive SA crowd

Deborah Cox touched down In Johannesburg on Friday, together with Musiq Soulchild, for the Saturday installment of the Magic Music Session at the Sunbet Arena in Pretoria.

At a press briefing, Cox was asked the pertinent question on why she keeps coming back to the country. The Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here hitmaker said that being invited here many times was an absolute privilege because of the captivating audience who sing her songs word for word.

“Coming back to SA many times is a privilege. This kind of adoration and love for the music and what we do is …I appreciate it. and to see the audience spend their hard-earned money on a ticket, that’s what it’s about. It’s about the people and the fans. To hear the audience, sing every song word for word, there no better feeling than that. So, I need my fix of that, it becomes addictive. The last time we were here in 2019, it was the same response. To know that you have the same deep love for the music like I do, I will always come back,” she said proudly.

She also said she loves the fact that she doesn’t only get requests for big singles, but rather other tracks like Hurt So Much, which is one of the most requested songs locally.

Other hits include Couldn’t We, Where Do Go From Here, I’m Your Natural Woman, Sound Of My Tears, Things Just Aint The Same and many more.

“I’d like to honour that. I’m here to serve,” she said on taking more requests from her fans.

The Canadian born songbird was recently inducted into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame, the first black woman to achieve this. But she spoke of how this country once rejected her musical talent, forcing to seek fame in the United States.

But she said: “The journey, I wouldn’t have changed a thing. From the rejection I got in my own home country. It was devastating, but it was…it gave me sense of resilience. When you come against that kind of energy you have to fuel it and use it. So I did commercial jingles, sang in different kind of bands. I met my husband Lascelles, we wrote songs, travelled where we could afford it, banged on doors. We had no social media. We found a way to navigate to be able to communicate with our fans.

“So being inducted is really validating. It [rejection] never made me bitter it made me better. I knew I had something to offer musically. Being inducted and being the first black woman, I wear that very proudly. I understand the levity of it. It’s something younger black female and male artist can look to and see me in the History books. My own kids have a legacy and can understand the struggle. It’s been quite a sacrifice for myself and my family too. All the time away from home, trying to raise a family, trying to be a great wife, friend, aunty…it all takes a bit of juggling.”

Having been in the music industry for the last 20 to 25 years, she said collaborating with stars like Whitney Houston on the Same Script, Different Cast song, was also an achievement and honour.

Like Whitney, she too found fame under Clive Davis, after having sung backup vocals for Celine Dion.

With five plus albums under her belt, the singer and actress, has also recently announced her very own wine – and idea she worked on during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Kazaisu Rose’, is named after her three children, Kaila, Isaiah and Sumayah.

Cox also promised her fans that new music was on the horison.

Also Read: Musiq Soulchild is on a journey of healing after traumatic childhood

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.