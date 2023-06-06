Defamation case involving Jackie Phamotse, Basetsana postponed

Controversial author Jackie Phamotse was back in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday for a defamation case brought against her by former Miss SA and businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo.

This after a tweet Phamotse posted on June 5 2018 where she allegedly insulted celebrity couple Romeo Kumalo and his wife Basetsana.

Phamotse is charged with two counts of crimen injuria.

On the tweet, Phamotse alleged that there was a sex tape involving the Kumalos and a young rapper.

“Just overheard a painful conversation, a female TV mogul pleading with one of my girls to not share videos of her drunk and her husband [sic] rimming a celebrity boy!!!!!!!!! What the hell!!!! What kind of marriages do we have now!!! I have asked to see this video,” reads the offending tweet.

In court, senior prosecutor Yusuf Baba concluded his cross-examination of Phamotse and the matter is awaiting closing arguments.

However, Phamotse’s lawyers informed the court that they need more time to go through the transcripts.

The matter has been postponed to June 20 for closing arguments.

