Designer Pharrell Williams lands top position at Louis Vuitton

American musician, record producer and designer Pharrell Williams has been hired by Louis Vuitton to be a French luxury fashion company’s creative director.

The move opens a new chapter for the 49-year-old after the death of the fashion house’s star designer Virgil Abloh in November 2021.

Louis Vuitton made the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday, saying: “Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome Pharrell Williams as its new men’s creative director. His first collection for Louis Vuitton will be revealed next June during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton)

Pharrell’s appointment is the first big move by Pietro Beccari, the company’s new CEO, who joined the brand from LVMH stablemate Dior at the start of February.

Beccari said: “I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new men’s creative director. His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter.”

The CEO’s decision puts an end to months of speculation about who will take one of fashion house’s top jobs. Designers Martine Rose, Grace Wales Bonner, and Telfar Clemens were also in the race to land the top job.

