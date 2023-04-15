‘Diep City’ actor inspired by role to conduct acting workshops

Diep City actor Chrispen Nyathi, known to most for the role of Pastor Charleston, has

announced a new church campaign which will see him conduct acting workshops for the youth.

He said playing the character of Pastor Charles inspired him to remember who he should be to contribute to humanity and society. He told the publication that he has always been a church kid even prior to playing Charleston.

“Charleston reminded me of the journey that I had started prior to fame.

The Chrispen Nyathi Church Campaign is a reactivation of what I had tried to do earlier in my career before the glitz and the glamour,” said Nyathi.

Nyathi said now that he has more muscle and a bigger team this project seems possible more than ever.

“An introduction video has been uploaded to my Instagram page. All one has to do is forward the video to their story tag me and my team will then get in touch with you and make it possible.”

He added that the workshop will be inclusive of theoretical and practical knowledge of becoming an actor as well as the do’s and dont’s to succeed in the industry.

He will also workshop a play with the youth of the church that will be presented during a Sunday service.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author