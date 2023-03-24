DJ Ankletap announces his next radio home

After much anticipation from Y listeners, DJ Ankletap has finally announced that his new radio home will be YOU FM.

The DJ, whose real name is Bryce Clark, made the announcement on Friday during his last breakfast show.

Fondly referred to as Malume, he shared that after being on the youth radio station for 12 years he is leaving Gauteng and heading back to his hometown in the North West.

“I am so proud to officially announcing that I will be joining the only commercial radio station in the NW, YOU FM @YOUFM898 as the host of their new breakfast show ‘Your Mornings With Malume’,” he wrote.

A few years ago he also announced his departure from the station, but soon returned.

Comedian George “Okay” Wasabi is also joining the youth commercial radio station as a breakfast show co-host. Wasabi, also a YouTuber is teaming up with Nia Brown and Mthaux for the new The Way Up breakfast show.

