Dj Dlala Thukzin’s star is rising as he prepares to tour the US

Local Dj and music producer Thuthuka Zindlovu, prominently known as Dlala Thukzin, is looking forward to his upcoming tour in the US. The tour is set to take place in March.

Despite his hit song not winning the Ukhozi FM competition, five SABC radio stations had iPlan as number one. These are Radio 2000, Metro FM, True FM, Ligwalagwala FM and Motsweding FM. Commercial radio stations Gagasi FM and 702 had iPlan as their crossover song.

Number 1 song on five radio stations

Earlier in the week he said: “It’s a great feeling to see listeners of these radio stations appreciating my effort and embracing my craft. But Ukhozi FM remains the holy grail for song of the year because of its million listeners. Not that I am belittling the other radio stations.”

Speaking to Sunday World, Dlala Thukzin said it is going to be his first time travelling to the US. He is excited about embracing a new crowd, or better yet, a new market.

US tour preparations

When asked about his preparations leading up to the tour, he shared that he is fine and does not prepare. However, he wakes up and takes each day as it comes. He also added that he believes his brand is not massive yet.

“I don’t think I am big but I am aware that people know me, but I’m not yet big. This year I have got quite several things lined up. I just wish I could split myself into two or three other Thukzins in order to fast-track everything. But I’m patient enough,” said Thukzin.

In 2022 Thukzin was nominated for an African Muzik Magazine Award (Afrimma) in the Best Male Southern Africa category. He was up against Black Coffee, Master KG, and Focalistic.

Grateful to his supporters

He thanked his supporters for their constant support and said he was humbled by the nomination.

“I know I am young but I have put in a lot of work and I want to win this prestigious award,” he said. He added that he loves what he does and hopes to take his work to the next level.

