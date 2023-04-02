DJ Fresh, Mapaseka Koetle fuel dating rumours

Scandal! lead actress Mapaseka Koetle and DJ Fresh were spotted all lovey dovey couple in Joburg on Tuesday.

Koetle separated from her husband, Nelson Nyokong, while Fresh and ex-wife Thabiso Sikwane divorced last year.

The two were seen by Sunday World cosying up to each other at the premiere of the Honeymoon movie at the Emperors Place Hotel Casino Convention and Entertainment Resort in Kempton Park.

This fuelled long-simmering speculation that the two A-listers have been drinking from each other’s lips for a while.

The Sunday World team was walking out of the star-studded venue when it witnessed Mapaseka, who was clad in a sexy yellow number, and Fresh, immaculately dressed in a pair of jeans and a black T-shirt, waltzing out of the venue, holding hands.

Still joined at the hip, the two disappeared towards the hotel premises, which were a heartbeat away from the venue.

Sunday World learnt from a reliable source that Koetle’s close friend told them that the actress had been spending a lot of time with Fresh, real name Thato Sikwane.

The tipster said Koetle’s friend, a television thespian known to Sunday World, alienated her after she protested and disapproved of her relationship with Fresh.

The deep throat said the trouper’s gripe was that the DJ was too long in the tooth to be Koetle’s boyfriend, as he is at least 16 years her senior.

