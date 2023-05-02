DJ Hlo pens lucrative deal with new wine brand

KwaZulu-Natal-based DJ Hlosiwe Mthalane, popularly known in the entertainment scene as DJ Hlo, has been endorsed as the face and ambassador of new wine brand Le’Maz.

The Durban-born producer and musician shot to prominence in 2021 when her song titled Isibani bagged the Ukhozi FM’s song of the year.

The song, which features Siboniso and DJ Manzo, recorded a massive 214 966 votes and made DJ Hlo the first female artist to win the popular radio contest, surpassing other fan favourites including Kabza De Small featuring Ami Faku in the hit song Thina Sobabini, and Zakes Bantwini’s banger Osama.

Instead of celebrating her newly found fame, she become public enemy number one with angry fans saying the voting process was rigged and that she was not deserving of the accolade.

The episode degenerated into a social media frenzy with her foes and sympathisers battling it out on social media platforms, some arguing that she was frowned upon because she was a woman.

So serious were the attacks that DJ Hlo called a media conference threatening to file for a lawsuit.

Now as the dust had settles, the muso told Sunday World this week that she is over the moon after penning a deal with the owners of Le’Maz, a wine brand which is receiving popularity in various posh restaurants and night clubs across Durban.

“I’m very excited about this deal because it shows that brands are recognising my work and my influence as an artist,” said an excited DJ Hlo.

“I have signed a one-year contract which will be renewed based on my performance. It is very important for artists to always find other revenue streams apart from doing music.”

Although she did not want to reveal the exact figure of the deal, Sunday World understands that it is in the region of half a million rands annually.

The wine brand was officially launched on Friday in Dukkah restaurant, a high-level establishment located in Durban’s Florida Road.

According to a 2022 report by the Music in Africa’s Revenue Streams for music creators in South Africa, product endorsements and ambassadorships were one of the lucrative income source for the music sector.

The report further noted that on average, the creatives in the sector get a monthly income of R10 000 and above through product endorsements.

