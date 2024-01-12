DJ Naves leaves Metro FM to ‘explore new opportunities’

Lebohang Naves, popularly known as DJ Naves, has announced his departure from Metro FM. DJ Naves made the announcement on his social media platforms on Thursday, citing that he wants to explore new opportunities.

Grateful for time at Metro FM

The DJ reflected on his time at the radio station and said he was grateful to be part of shows such as Rhyme and Reason, The Pre-party, The Kings Suite, and Kings Of TheWeekend.

He started with his collaboration with T’Bo Touch on his Rhyme and Reason hip hop show on Saturday evenings, which he went on to produce. He said it has been a great journey of growth for him over the years.

“As the legendary @tboseza once said, ‘The best radio education is from the SABC. If you’ve been there, there’s nothing you can’t handle’. I’m really grateful for that. Big thanks to @metrofmsa for that amazing journey,” he wrote.

DJ Naves added that change will always be there, and that his time has come. He added that he is not scared of the new changes that are to come.

New chapter, new beginnings

“It’s a new start, a chance to learn, and a time to create on a fresh slate. My chapter at Metro FM ends on January 27, 2024. I’m so thankful for the experiences, opportunities, and the incredible people I’ve worked with. Some of whom have become lifelong friends.”

He shared that he was pumped up and ready for his next adventure that he will soon embark on. The DJ said he will soon share with his followers and fans the next phase of the Kings of The Weekend (KoTW) journey.

DJ Naves and DJ SPHEctacula collaborated to form Kings of the Weekend, and have even released an album of the same name. In an interview with Sunday World in 2023, DJ Naves shared that nothing beats hard work, dedication, and setting goals that you both can go for. “Even if they are not the same for both of you, the support will still be there,” he said.

Kings of The Weekend brand is like family

“The aim is not to try and outshine each other, because if one of us wins, we both win.”

They shared that their partnership is more than just work, saying it is shaped around brotherhood. They are also godparents to each other’s children and they believe they are family to each other.

“We started off in the entertainment industry as individuals but it just came together. We always say that what God puts together, let no man take apart.”

