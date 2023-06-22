DJ Shaun Stylist finds new home with Warner Music Africa

Shaun Andile Naki, popularly known as Shaun Stylist, has found a new home at Warner Music Africa and hopes to take his music career to new heights.

Shaun is also a businessman, fashionista, reality TV star, but is also known among his followers as an influencer with the most dapper and flamboyant outfit combinations.

His journey with music began when he was a young boy in Sunday school, singing church hymns.

His music career is fast becoming a force since releasing Oskae Beya Fatshe and Uyabizwa in 2022. He says it is very important to bring in new talent along with him.

“This collaboration needs to give a platform for new kids, that’s how we’re going to expand, that’s how we’re going to grow the amapiano genre. I aim to break records and dominate the charts. I want this moment to be an inspiration to anyone out there to dream big,” said Shaun.

Creative Lead at Warner Music Africa, Garth Brown, said he was thrilled at the deal and that Shaun’s new venture was exciting.

“He is known by many as a pinnacle in the fashion and social media influencer space. His venture into music is exciting because it shows his versatility and creativity, and his upcoming music will be such a great moment in the amapiano landscape, not just here at home but globally as well. I’m excited for everyone to hear what Shaun has been creating.”

