DJ Shimza’s One Man show can be paid off in R10 installments

Music lovers will be able to attend globe-trotting muso DJ Shimza’s One Man show (OMS) in December for just R10 a month.

The muso, born Ashley Raphala, revealed that his fans will soon be able to buy tickets to his show and boost their drinks tabs by paying R10 a month until they pay the full amount ahead of the December show.

This is a move which has not been done before in the country where music festival ticket sales are concerned.

Speaking to Sunday World briefly on Wednesday, the popular spin masterr said he was locked in meetings to bring this history making move to life.

He said: “I am actually on a call with people I am developing this (concept) with. We will give you all the answers you need later.”

DJ Shimza’s One Man show, which is held annually on Christmas day, is a crowd puller at the Mehlareng Stadium in Tembisa, where he hails from.

Tickets to the show cost from R75 for general early bird tickets, R150 for general access and up to R300 for VIP.

DJ Shimza excited his fans when he announced this on his social media platforms.

The muso posted: “Guys I have a system where you can pay for your OMS ticket in installments. Even with R10, lay-bye style, are you interested?

“You can save money in your OMS account for drinks, even as a collective where you and your friends can contribute into that account the whole year till the 25th of December.”

OMS is a musical feast with top artists such as K.O, Kwesta, Nadia Nakai, Sjava, Cassper Nyovest and Black Motion previously grace the lineup.

