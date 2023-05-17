DJ Sumbody’s business partner mum about reasons for relocating

Police have not shared any leads yet regarding the death of Oupa John Sefoka, popularly known by his stage name DJ Sumbody, who was gunned down in a drive-by shooting in Johannesburg six months ago.

New information has, however, emerged that his business partner Kagiso Setsetse, the co-owner of Ayepyep Lifestyle in Cape Town and Pretoria, relocated to Dubai about three weeks ago.

Setsetse confirmed to Sunday World on Wednesday that he and his family have relocated to Dubai, a city in the United Arab Emirates known for its luxury shopping, ultramodern architecture, and a lively nightlife scene.

He share that there was a compelling reason for his relocation, which he was not prepared to disclose to Sunday World.

“I can’t disclose at the moment due to a legal process I’m following. When the time is right, I would contact you to let you know of the reason I relocated,” Setsetse said.

“It would be very important for me to address this publicly, as the country and business people are affected by the very same reasons I decided to relocate.”

During the memorial service of DJ Sumbody in November 2022, Setsetse described his relationship and brotherhood with the Monate Mpolaye hitmaker as a special one.

He said over the years they had made and lost money together, noting that DJ Sumbody approached him with a new venture in 2016.

DJ Sumbody came under attack from unknown people who sprayed his vehicle with bullets while driving along Woodmead Road. One of his body guards was also killed in the attack.

