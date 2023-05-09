DJ Tira launches own exclusive content portal

Mthokozisi Khathi, professionally known by his stage name DJ Tira, has launched his own exclusive content portal “DJ Tira World”.

The Durban-based DJ shared that his portal will give fans access to all his videos, songs, social updates, gigs, and competitions.

Fans will also be able to listen to their favourite songs and have access to exclusive music before it is released. Also, they will get to see exclusive behind-the-scenes performances, family time, and Tira’s gigs.

In December, DJ Tira ventured into the alcohol industry and now has his own cider called Bearings Cyder.

He joins other celebrities who have taken advantage of the booming alcohol business including The Beast, Prince Kaybee, and Mbalenhle Mavimbela, who ventured into the wine business in the past year.

