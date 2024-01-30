DJ Vettys fights for his life in hospital following shooting

The late DJ Sumbody’s best friend, DJ Vettys, is fighting for his life in the hospital after he was shot on Monday evening.

According to a statement from his management, DJ Vettys, born Seunkie Mokubung, was on his way to a gig when he became involved in an “unfortunate incident”.

He is receiving medical treatment at an undisclosed health facility.

“He survived but is in a critical condition and is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital,” reads the statement.

“DJ Vetty’s family and management would like to thank everyone who has reached out with concern, and we ask that you continue to pray for his speedy recovery.”

Speaking to Sunday World on Tuesday morning, DJ Vettys’ manager, Ipeleng Thakanyane, said the shooting happened in Pretoria West.

Thakanyane claims that although the DJ’s family will eventually share the details with the public, they are not at ease disclosing the specifics of what happened.

In January 2023, another Pretoria-based musician, Itumeleng “Vusi Ma R5” Mosoeu, was shot outside the Legentsheng tavern in Soshanguve, about 30km north of Pretoria.

According to reports, Mosoeu was attacked while he and his companions were outside a tavern in Extension 13. He was shot dead while he was heading towards his vehicle.

When his friends went to investigate after hearing the gunshots, they discovered him lying on the ground.

More stars shot and killed

Almost a year ago, award-winning rapper Kiernan Forbes, affectionately known by his stage name AKA, was shot dead outside the Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban.

Oupa John Sefoka, also known as DJ Sumbody, was shot and killed in November 2022 at the intersection of Woodmead and Woodland Drives in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Sbu Walter Mokoena, his bodyguard, who was in the VW Golf with him at the time of the shooting, also perished.

Next to DJ Sumbody’s vehicle, a BMW X5, was a third individual who was hurt and taken to the hospital.

Speaking at DJ Sumbody’s memorial service, DJ Vettys explained how DJ Sumbody played a significant role in his life.

In his words, DJ Sumbody was not just a friend but also a brother.

