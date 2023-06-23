DJ Zinhle quietly shuts down luxury furniture store

Media personality-turned businesswoman DJ Zinhle has silently shut down her luxury furniture store Jiyane Atelier, three years after opening.

Jiyane Atelier is currently in the process of liquidation since November last year and has shut down their website for the online store. The company is also facing deregistration due to annual return non-compliance.

The luxury store company sold leather couches for R27 999 and R32 000 among other things and supplied studio furniture for television shows including Honey TV’s Buzz, which is hosted by Anele Mdoda.

Sunday World has also learnt that the deejay, real name Ntombezinhle Jiyane, pulled the wool over her fans’ eyes, as she is not the owner of the fancy furniture shop on paper. Online company registration records show that Jiyane Atelier is owned by someone else.

According to the company registration records, Jiyane Atelier lists Zinhle’s long-term friend Brandon Wesley Reynolds as a sole director. He registered the business in 2019 using a Cape Town address.

The business mogul’s secret dealings came as a shock because the entertainer told her fans that she worked hard on the concept for months to bring the business to life when the store opened three years ago.

She said: “Jiyane Atelier is finally here, and we are live! We worked so hard on this project. Please check it out at www.jiyanehome.com. The most beautiful pieces ever. Happy shopping!”

She added: “After months of hard work, research and God, I am proud to announce that Jiyane Atelier launches this Friday.”

It is not yet clear why the businesswoman, who has other companies under her belt, including popular jewellery store Era by Zinhle and hair accessories business Hair Majesty decided to shut her online furniture store. However, it appears that Jiyane Atelier started off on the wrong foot as clients complained about bad service and not receiving goods after paying for them.

Nomfundo M rated the furniture shop a one star on business review Hello Peter after allegedly not receiving her couch from Jiyane Atelier.

“My worst nightmare, I purchased a couch two months back and I was told a couple of weeks [ago] that it would be delivered in 8-10 working days. I’m still waiting for my couch. They are totally ignoring my messages on their page on Instagram [and] the number on their bio goes straight to voicemail.

“I’ve been told lies that it’s a courier company that’s delaying the whole process but when I call that courier company they say they don’t even know them. I’m just in disbelief and disappointed because I [wanted to] support a local furniture business. Co-founded by DJ Zinhle and Brandon. Worse part is they are still advertising furniture as if the furniture is there somewhere in their warehouse,” she wrote.

DJ Zinhle was not available for comment as she asked that an email be sent to her for comment but did not reply by the time of going to print.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.