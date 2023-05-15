Dlala Thukzin takes gqom, amapiano wars a notch higher

Durban-based DJ Thuthuka Zindlovu, widely known by his stage name Dlala Thukzin, ruffled a few feathers on social media after making comparisons between gqom and amapiano music genres.

In a series of social media posts at the weekend, Thukzin said the amapiano genre is low-key attacking the gqom sound.

“Listen to the sound they do now, quantum sound, and we all know what music our taxi drivers play the most, it is gqom,” he wrote.

He urged fellow gqom artists to normalise recording vocals in gqom songs, stating that his post is directed to supporters of gqom and upcoming producers to up their game.

“People make a living and put food on the table ngoMusic abawenzayo [using the music they produce], hence I will never undermine any genre, I hope we all win.”

Also Read: Gqom DJ Dlala Thukzin grateful for AFRIMMA nomination

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.