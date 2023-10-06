Double blow for Njilo as Faith Nketsi confirms splitsville

Troubled businessman Nzuzo Njilo has been dealt a double blow after his wife and reality television star Faith Nketsi announced that they are headed for a divorce on her show on Monday.

Following the explosive revelation, which was televised on the premier of Season 5 of her popular reality television show, Have Faith, Sunday World understands that Njilo will fight for his freedom in court on Monday.

The fraud-accused businessman and his co-accused Kwanda Ntshangase are set to appear before the Port Shepstone magistrate’s court for beginning trial in the half a million rands fraud case, which was brought against them in May.

An official, who is attached to the case, revealed that investigations in the matter have been concluded and the two are set to stand trial on Monday.

“The investigations on the police side are done. The matter is ready for trial and the two had not yet made any indications of having the resources to refund the money and settle the matter amicably,” the source said.

In May, Njilo made headlines after police posted his picture on social media as a wanted man accused of defrauding an unsuspecting buyer during a truck sale.

Njilo and Ntshangase handed themselves over to the police and were held in police custody before receiving bail of R30 000 and R3 000 respectively.

The duo allegedly defrauded a woman by selling her a truck in 2021 but failed to deliver the truck. They each face a charge of fraud linked to the dodgy sale of the truck.

This week, viewers were glued to their television screens as Njilo’s estranged wife and television star confirmed reports that there has been trouble in paradise in her marriage, barely a year after they had their traditional wedding.

She revealed that due to the severity of their marital problems, she would be in a mental hospital if she stayed, despite having a child with the businessman.

“It is such an embarrassing situation. I am embarrassed for my soul. As much as I can say I want Sky to have a mother and father, I sometimes feel like if I stay in the marriage, I will end up in a mental institution. We need this time apart for me to make my decision,” she said.

The star was also seen consulting with a lawyer about the legality of her marriage, which was never registered at home affairs, following the traditional event, which was also televised on her show.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.