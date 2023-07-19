Down memory lane with celebrated Mzansi all-girl group Jamali

Barely adults – Jacqui Carpede, Liesl Penniken and Mariechan Luiters (Jamali) – ventured into the world of stardom as they came out as runner-ups in the music competition Coca-Cola Popstars and quickly outshone the winning boy band Ghetto Lingo.

The all-girl group coined the name Jamali for themselves, borrowing from the first two letters of their first names.

Many groups came after them emerging from the same competition, but like the winners, they sadly fell by the wayside as Jamali continued to soar to higher heights.

They have been the most successful group to date to emerge from a realty singing competition in Mzansi.

Now 20 years later and Jamali are still going strong and as popular as they were back in the early 2000s.

To celebrate the enormous milestone, the Love Me For Me hitmakers will grace the drama auditorium at the State Theatre on August 5 to put on a show, aptly titled Jamali: 20 Year Legacy Celebration, for throngs of their fans.

Penniken, who found the confidence to sing in church as a young girl, said she is excited to still be relevant after all these years.

“I’m excited to be doing something special to thank our fans for all their support throughout these 20 years,” said Penniken.

Each of the trio launched solo careers in 2014 but continued to perform as a group at various events. Their last album was Toxic Candy in 2011.

Carpede said the group’s new musical material is long overdue, adding that the group is collaborating on a new song.

“It will be a pop song in true Jamali style,” said Carpede.

Carpede released her first solo project called Ready To Love and her South African Music Awards-nominated album called Don’t Let Go in 2021.

Luiters has embarked on collaboration projects with other artists including Mobi Dixon and Shekhinah, to name a few, while Penniken performs live shows in Dubai and the Seychelles. She is currently in Dubai.

Carpede said working on solo projects and keeping the group relevant requires dedication from all members of the band.

“We would work on group activities when we were all available at the same time. We have always found ways to keep the brand alive by performing special shows where possible.

“The secret to the group’s success has always been mutual respect and communication – it played a big role in why we’re still able to come back together even while perusing individual interests and passions.”

On the cards for the celebration will be two of the group’s biggest songs, Love Me For Me and Butterflies, off the debut album which was nominated for a Sama award five times.

Tickets to the Sampra (South African Music Performance Rights Association) and State Theatre-sponsored event can be purchased at Webtickets and Pick n Pay.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.