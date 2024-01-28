Drip Footwear risks liquidation for failure to settle R20m debt

A Johannesburg-based company has applied for the liquidation of popular sneaker brand Drip Footwear for failing to pay it more than R20-million.

WideOpen Platform filed the papers in the high court in Johannesburg, seeking an order to wind up Drip, saying the company is insolvent and unable to service its debts.

The company also intends to file a lawsuit against Drip owner Lekau Sehoana for failing to pay the debt after signing a surety agreement for the entity.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content