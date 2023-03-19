Driven Omhle Ndiki is in the right space at the right time

Cape Town-born Omhle Ndiki, like many others driven by their ambition, decided to follow her passion for music.

The 22-year-old said she has always known that when the time is right, she will express herself through music.

Ndiki grew up between Cape Town and Johannesburg, after her parents relocated to the Mother City, but had to move back to the City of Gold after the death of her father.

“Amapiano genre gave me the platform to be able to bring to life the different fusions of music elements that I love. I am a jazz, soul and amapiano fan, and I relate so much to Thandiswa Mazwai’s versatility,” she said.

The Thandolwami hitmaker, who studies brand marketing management at Vega School Johannesburg in Randburg, said being a part-time employee has been a blessing, as she splits her time between work and school.

“I love what I do, so it doesn’t feel much of a burden when I do my work. I have also learnt how to manage my time accordingly.

“The biggest challenge is having to prove that you also deserve a seat at the table. You are required to have experience before to be given an opportunity, yet you are new.”

Ndiki is currently working on producing more music and looking to collaborate with other artists in the future.

“I have a great team of support from my family, manager and friends that are pushing and helping me to fulfil my dreams.”

She has starred on SABC1’s drama Makoti season one as Liz, and is currently working as an independent artist.

Ndiki has recently added brand ambassador to her name.

“One of my highlights this year was joining Brutal Fruit as one of their influencers. I’ve always loved the brand and it was such a dream come true to be part of their campaign.”

Author