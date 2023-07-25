Drum roll … it’s a girl for Bonko and Lesego Khoza

Actor and voice-over artist Bonko Khoza and his wife Lesego, who are expecting their first child together, have revealed the gender of the baby.

The Khozas, who have been together for a decade, have been married for two years. They met at a drama school and have been together ever since, according to reports.

Lesego is an actress and a Youtuber who uses her channel to document her life, share her creativity, and inspire others through love, life, and art.

In May, the couple revealed that it was expecting a baby. It broke the news in a video shared on social media.

In the video, Lesego is seen running and stopping to caress her baby bump, and Bonko joins in before the couple seals it with a kiss.

On Monday, the couple gave its pregnancy update and shared that it is expecting a baby girl.

“Drum roll … it’s a girl,” wrote Lesego.

Another couple that is expecting is Ziphozenkosi and Dumi Mkokstad, who tied the knot in a beautiful white wedding in 2019.

The couple’s union happened after many years of knowing each other and dating for eight months.

Dumi shared previously that he chose to keep the relationship private in order to avoid public scrutiny.

The lovebirds shared the news in May and are singing the praises to God after He blessed them with their second child.

In December 2021, the couple revealed that it was expecting its first child together.

