Dudu Khoza pens book about her long radio journey

Ukhozi FM’s seasoned broadcaster Dudu Khoza has penned a second book, this time focusing on her journey as a woman behind the SABC mic.

Khoza, affectionately known as Lady Du, has been working on the 9am to 12pm slot presenting the Jabul’Ujule show for more than 15 years.

Sister Beniy, as her listeners also call her, said she is privileged to be part of South Africa’s rich history of the airwaves.

“This year, South Africa celebrates 100 years of radio. I’m privileged to have been part of this rich history,” Khoza said.

“For me, radio is a gift that keeps on giving. That’s why I have decided to share about my journey in a biography titled Longevity”

The book, she said, covers her evolution from the time she was referred to as Sister Mildred, Lady D, to Isiphithiphithi soKhozi, depending on what tickles her listeners’ fancy.

She further revealed that she featured Metro FM’s legendary broadcaster Wilson B Nkosi, who is a brother, friend and colleague to her, in her book

“Pre-order my new book Longevity where I unpack my life as a whole. From me to you, with love.”

The book is expected to be out in July.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dudu Khoza (@ladydkhoza)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dudu Khoza (@ladydkhoza)

Deep London making waves with new hit Hamba Wena

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author