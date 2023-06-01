Dumi Mkokstad and wife expecting baby number two

Gospel singer Mdumiseni Nzimande, better known as Dumi Mkokstad, and his wife Ziphozenkosi Nzimande are singing praises to God after he has blessed them with their second child.

Ziphozenkosi and Dumi tied the knot in 2019 in a beautiful white wedding.

Their union happened after many years of them knowing each other and dating for eight months. Dumi shared that he kept the relationship private to avoid public scrutiny.

In December 2021 they revealed that they were expecting their first child together.

Taking to social media Ziphozenkosi shared a picture of herself with her baby bump. She also thanked her husband Dumi and shared a picture of her sonar scan.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart; do not depend on your own understanding. Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take,” she wrote.

