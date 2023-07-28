Durban club host drops assault charges against Inno Morolong

“I am a free woman; I can finally go back to work,” said the Diamonds and Dolls star Innocentia Morolong.

This after she was accused of assaulting Olwethu Magudumana, a club host from Durban in KwaZulu-Natal.

In May, Sunday World reported that the police were searching for Morolong after Magudumana opened a case of assault against her.

She alleged that Morolong hit her on the head using a bottle at Maracana Club in Sandton.

Speaking to Sunday World on Thursday, Morolong said she has made peace with Magudumana after she dropped the charges.

“Olwethu dropped the charges against me on Wednesday at Alexandra magistrate’s court,” said Marolong.

“The charges had a terrible impact on my career because I could not get jobs, basically my life was on hold because my reputation was damaged, so I couldn’t work.

“I am starting afresh, taking baby steps and yes; I am working on myself. I am making peace with the people that I had verbal fights with, mostly on social media, because I am determined to become a new person.”

Magudumana confirmed that she dropped the charges and said she has her mother to thank for that.

“I feel relieved that the situation is sorted. Miss Inno Morolong apologized and showed remorse, so I decided to forgive her,” said Magudumana.

“The whole thing was inconvenient and draining for me, because I am from Durban, so financially the process was almost impossible for me. The ups and downs of court appearances were costing me.”

She revealed that there were other celebrities who wanted to fight their own battles with Morolong using her case.

“I received so much fake love from celebrities who said they wanted her to pay for her sins, only to realize that it was never about me, they were trying fight her through me.

“Anyone who knows me, knows that I am not a troublesome person, I value peace, so I appreciate the fact that she now takes responsibility and is remorseful after denying.

“I wish that she changes her ways and be kinder to other women.”

