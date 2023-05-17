Dust has not settled between Jub Jub and Moja Love

Popular TV presenter Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye and Moja Love might have smoked the peace pipe for the sake of viewers, but it is not over yet.

Following a report that the sought-after presenter has returned to the channel to film the new season of his popular show Uyajola 99, Sunday World understands that the R100-million lawsuit he initiated against the channel in March has not been squashed.

It is believed that the channel is yet to sit down with Jub Jub and his lawyer Ntsako Baloyi of Ntsako Baloyi Inc to discuss an out-of-court settlement.

Even though Baloyi could not be drawn into giving the details of the lawsuit and confirm that they are engaged in settlement talks with the channel, he said Maarohanye is currently filming because he respects a relationship he has with the channel.

“We will speak to them and see how far it goes … We care about relationships and let’s hope they also care about relationships, and then we can take it from there,” said Baloyi.

About the settlement talks, he said: “Let me not say much now until we sit down with them … We will protect their integrity. When time comes, we will comment.”

Sunday World reported in February that a source at Moja Love had revealed that Maarohanye was allegedly fired for failing to resolve a messy public dispute with his former business partner Keabetswe Mokoena.

Moja Love withheld the presenter’s salary for the month of January as punishment, but Maarohanye retaliated by dragging the channel to the high court in Johannesburg to sue for damages including his salary and 2022 bonuses amounting to R100-million.

The channel confirmed on Saturday that Maarohanye is back on the set of Uyajola 99. The show is set to return on TV for the new season in July.

Bokani Moyo, head of Moja TV channels, confirmed that the rapper is back on set. “Jub Jub returned as soon as filming started,” said Moyo.

Despite a pending lawsuit against the channel, Moyo insisted that the presenter was not fired, saying he was on a production break.

“Remember [that] productions go on a break and once they return, the talent is contracted again, depending on a number of factors determined by the channel’s management,” she said.

“Jub Jub never left. Uyajola 99 was on a break and now that we have started filming, he is working again.

“As mentioned earlier, productions go on a break and when they start shooting again, the presenter takes their place again.”

Moyo could not be drawn into commenting about the lawsuit, stating that the matter is between the two parties and is private.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.