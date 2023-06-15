Employee in court for stealing at DJ Zinhle’s shop

A former employee of top deejay turned businesswoman DJ Zinhle, real name Ntombezinhle Jiyane, will face the music in court for allegedly stealing stock from the star’s Era by DJ Zinhle shop.

Thabile Malatjie (23) allegedly stole goods worth an unverified amount of money. The former employee denied stealing from the muso, but was arrested when the stock was later found at her house.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Malatjie appeared at the Hatfield magistrate’s court on Wednesday and applied for mediation, to resolve the matter without proceeding with the prosecution but failed.

“However, the mediation was refused by the senior public prosecutor,” Mahanjana said.

Malatjie is facing a charge of theft.

Mahanjana said: “It is alleged that the accused was employed at Era by DJ Zinhle and stole stock worth an unverified amount of money.”

Malatjie was arrested on January 12. She was subsequently released on R5, 000 bail, and the matter was postponed to July 24 for trial.

This is not the first employee who stole from the deejay. A year ago, the media personality opened a case against another former employee after allegedly being robbed of half a million rands.

Phumzile Diko appeared at the Protea Magistrate’s Court for fraud after allegedly stealing R500,000 from DJ Zinhle’s business account.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Diko worked with the star in the accounts department of her company.

DJ Zinhle is a multi-faceted deejay and a star of her own reality television show DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected. She also runs a business empire with various interests, including a watch and accessory line, Era by DJ Zinhle, which has stores at the Mall of Africa and Newtown.

In her reality series, the star hinted at dealing with theft among her employees when certain invoices and amounts were unaccounted for.

